Oklahoma City public golf courses to reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s public golf courses will reopen Friday.

The City of Oklahoma City is reopening the golf courses on May 1, the day after the the ‘Shelter in Place’ emergency declaration expires, according to a city news release.

The golf courses were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new emergency proclamation goes into effect Friday with requirements on activities that have a high risk of spreading COVID-19. Golf courses, however, are allowed to reopen.

“We have thoroughly disinfected and cleaned our facilities since they were closed in March, particularly golf carts and our more heavily trafficked areas,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. “We will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to thoroughly clean and disinfect our facilities daily to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.”

The city will have precautions in place for golfers to sanitize and physically distance from one another. Soap and water or hand sanitizer will be available in restrooms, restaurants and pro shop counters.

The following other precautions will also be in place:

• Tee times will be every 10 minutes. Groups are limited to a maximum of five players, but groups of four or fewer are encouraged.

• Holes on practice putting greens will be at least 15 feet apart.

• Payments for green fees will take place outdoors in front of the pro shop, by credit or debit card only. No cash.

• No more than 9 people, including staff, will be allowed in pro shops or restaurants.

• Plexiglass barriers will be placed at cashier stations.

• In areas where lines may form, there will be markers six feet apart showing people where to stand.

• Golf carts will be disinfected after each use. One rider per cart, unless riders are from the same household.

• Only one group at a time is allowed in any teeing area. Players waiting their turn must stay at least 30 feet from the tee box. Continuous putting is encouraged to prevent standing in groups near the hole.

• Rakes have been removed.

• Water coolers have been removed.

• Restaurants are following all requirements of the City’s emergency proclamation.

• On-course restrooms will be open and have sanitizer. Restrooms in clubhouses will have a restriction on the number of people allowed inside at one time.

Visit okcgolf.com for more information on the city’s public golf courses.

Visit covid19.okc.gov for the most recent local COVID-19 guidance and city services updates.

