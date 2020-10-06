Oklahoma City Public School adjusts A/B class schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials have adjusted the A/B class schedule they are implementing to organize remote learning and on-site learning.

Both groups of students – A and B – receive designated days for remote learning and on-site learning.

Group A students will be learning at school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Group B students will be at school on Wednesdays and Fridays. Both groups will learn from home on the days they are not at school. Both groups engage in remote learning on Mondays.

For remote learning, students will use their device to login at designated class times.

“This is the same daily schedule that began on August 31st. Teachers will see all students in a synchronous (live) remote schedule to begin the week with direct instruction and guidance for the week’s lessons,” Dr. Sean McDaniel said in a news release.

During a student’s on-site learning day, the student will “follow their daily class schedule within a structure that prioritizes safety protocols and social distancing.”

OKCPS is also offering asynchronous learning through Canvas, through which students will learn at home by accessing their Canvas (1st-12th grade) or SeeSaw (PK-K) account.

“Activities and assignments are done independently on asynchronous days, and will be extensions or pre-work of lessons from synchronous (live) engagement days from On-Site Learning days,” the news release states.

Pre-K and Kindergarten students will be the first students to return to in-person learning with the A/B system. Those students come back to campus on Oct. 19.

Families of Pre-K and Kindergarten students will receive a message by email and phone that contains their student’s A/B group assignment. That email will come through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

OKCPS will send A/B group assignments to all other other OKCPS student families after the school district’s fall break.

“Please note that OKCPS has tried to keep siblings and/or students in the same household in the same A/B group for the convenience of our families. There could be exceptions to this, so if you have a question after you get your child’s assignment, please contact your child’s teacher or the principal for assistance,” the news release states.

McDaniel asks that student families remain flexible.

“I know change can be frustrating. In this time of so many unknowns, we all want to rally around something that feels concrete — to feel some sense of control. But the truth is, there is no such thing right now,” McDaniel said. “This is new territory for all of us and we’re all doing our best. We have to continue to be flexible and to focus on how we can best serve our students and each other in a safe and responsible way. And, based on what we know today, I feel this is the best solution for us to begin our incremental transition back to in-person learning in an A/B setting.”

