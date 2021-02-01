Oklahoma City Public Schools 5th through 12th graders headed back to the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Public Schools announced big changes for students this this week. 5th through 12th graders will be headed back to the classroom.

“We’re looking forward for the first time in, outside of maybe a day or two in November, for the first time since last March, we will have all of our kids back in buildings throughout the week,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent.

It’s been nearly a year since Oklahoma City Public Schools has been able to welcome students at every grade level back into the classroom.

“You may remember we are concluding now a couple of weeks with our Pre-K through 4th grade students in A-B setting. And beginning next Tuesday we will start the same models with our 5th through 12th graders,” McDaniel said.

On Monday, all grade levels will still continue to learn remotely. But the rest of the week, all grade levels will be on an A/B schedule.

Also, changes are coming to the curbside meal services.

Every Monday curbside service will still be available at all the schools, but on Tuesdays through Thursdays, it will only be available at specific locations.

“It will not be available at every school Tuesday through Friday. We’ve identified just a number of locations where you can go and continue to pick up meals if you are not in person,” McDaniel said.

And a glimmer of hope for 2021 senior grads. You may remember last year, graduations were held virtually and senior activities were canceled.

“While we are not fully committed yet, here at the tail end of January, to live graduations, we have given the green light to our high school principals and staffs to begin planning for live graduations,” McDaniel said. “I want to caution all of us. Planning does not automatically equal final decision.”

McDaniel is hopeful more events throughout the year will also be possible– such as senior brunch and prom. But says the safety of students and staff is the district’s number one priority.

“Looking forward to getting our kids back. We know that there is still some uncertainty and some anxiety because of the pandemic but we feel very confident that we have taken care of the safety steps that we need to take care of,” McDaniel said.

If you can’t remember if your kid is on the A or B schedule, McDaniel says to contact your child’s school.