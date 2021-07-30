Oklahoma City Public Schools announces built-in remote learning days ahead of 2021-2022 school year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools has announced that it has built in seven asynchronous remote learning days as part of its 2021-2022 school calendar.

In a press release on July 29, OKCPS said that teachers will load assignments into Canvas and all students will login to learn at home.

OKCPS was able to provide every student with a device last school year, and returning students will use that device again this year. New students will be issued a device at the beginning of the coming school year.

OKCPS said adding these built in asynchronous learning days will allow teachers to, “participate in needed and required Professional Development, extra time to plan standards-based lessons, review student assessment data and create more effective and individualized instruction.”

The asynchronous learning will also come into play in the event of a school closure or inclement weather.

OKCPS will hold the asynchronous learning on the following days:

September 20, 2021

November 8, 2021

December 6, 2021

January 31, 2022

February 21, 2022

March 21, 2022

April 4, 2022

Curbside meals will continue to be served on the asynchronous learning days at all school sites for students at no cost.

The district can also help families with internet access, if needed.