Oklahoma City Public Schools begin in-person enrollment events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although school won’t start for most students for at least a couple of weeks, some families in the Oklahoma City Public School District will be attending in-person enrollment events this week.

The district says it is conducting the in-person enrollment events for families who do not have internet access or simply need help with the registration process.

In-person registration will be conducted at all schools according to the student’s last name on the following dates and times:

OKCPS in-person enrollment dates and times

Families who have more than one child in the district can enroll all of their children at their oldest child’s school.

Officials say there are two enrollment processes for families.

If you just need the paperwork to fill out for enrollment, you can go through the drive-thru in the parking lot of each school.

Otherwise, there are digital kiosks inside each school to help with the enrollment process.

If you decide to use a digital kiosk, everyone must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. Also, all visitors will be required to have their temperatures checked before entering the building.

School officials will have additional safety measures in place to protect both families and staff members.

Contact your child’s school directly if you have a question about the in-person enrollment process. Click here for the OKCPS school directory.

