Oklahoma City Public Schools’ bus drivers to receive pay increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is giving its bus drivers a pay raise.

The pay increase is for all bus drivers, including newly-hired drivers, according to an OKCPS news release.

School officials attributed the raise to a strong partnership between OKCPS and the Oklahoma City Federation of Classified Employees AFT – Local 4574.

“This increase in pay will really change the game for us in recruiting and maintaining drivers and will position OKCPS as the leading district in the metro for bus driver pay. As most school districts have experienced, it is extra challenging right now to fully staff bus drivers,” said Cody Stull, Director of Transportation. “We have a great team of drivers now, but we need to fill the vacant positions and get 100% staffed in time for the first day of school on August 9. This is a great opportunity to join a thriving school district, support OKC children and receive increased compensation and benefits. We hope to welcome several drivers to #teamOKCPS.”

The new OKCPS hourly rate pay scale.

OKCPS bus drivers are eligible for the following employee benefits:

A 178 work day contract with summers and other holidays off

Equalized pay

Regular hours are Monday – Friday, 6 hour days (no evenings or weekends!)

Opportunity to work special events for overtime pay

Paid health insurance

Paid life insurance

Paid contributions to the Teacher Retirement System, plus other OKCPS benefits

Visit www.okcps.org/careers to apply for a bus driver position.

“The district provides paid training for individuals who are currently working to obtain their CDL,” the news release states.

OKCPS also has new driver positions for smaller buses that do not require a CDL. Those positions will be paid under the “current” pay rate listed above.