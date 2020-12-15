Oklahoma City Public Schools cancels afternoon, evening activities due to snow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As snow continues to fall across Oklahoma, district officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say all evening activities have been canceled.

OKCPS has canceled all afternoon and evening activities for Tuesday, Dec. 15 due to winter weather conditions.

Officials say the cancellation includes the winter graduation ceremony that was scheduled for Tuesday night at NW Classen High School.

District leaders say they are working to reschedule those events.

Authorities stress that the cancellations will not impact remote learning that is currently in progress.

All employees who are currently working at a district site are being released at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They should work remotely the rest of the day.