Oklahoma City Public Schools changes quarantine, isolation policy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District announced that they would be changing the district’s policies to align with the new recommendations from the CDC.

The CDC has shortened its recommended isolation and quarantine period for COVID-19 patients. Those who test positive can shorten their isolation period from 10 to five days.

“One of the things that we know about the Omicron variant is that the incubation time is very short. In other words, when you get exposed to that virus, it starts growing very rapidly and you start shedding virus quite quickly,” Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Public School District announced new guidelines for isolation and quarantine.

New Oklahoma City Public Schools guidelines

Officials say all students and staff will be required to continue wearing a mask, unless a previous exemption has been issued.

Families should resume reporting positive test results for COVID-19 when the second semester starts on Jan. 4 by calling the school.

COVID-19 testing is available at a number of schools and takes place every day of the school week.

If your child is sick, they should not go to school.