OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools and Edmond Public Schools students will learn virtually on Friday in response to winter weather.

OKCPS officials said students will learn asynchronously from home via Canvas, and all staff will work from home.

Edmond students will also participate in remote learning. Lessons for Edmond students will be in Canvas and/or Seesaw. Teachers and school sites will contact parents to provide specific directions for student work. The Edmond district will provide free curbside meal service at Sunset Elementary, from 12:30-1 p.m.

OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

District officials encourage OKCPS families of elementary students to log in for a short meeting with their child’s teacher between 8:20-9 a.m. to discuss expectations and ask questions to the teacher. Teachers can be reached by email as well.

Families of OKCPS middle and high school students also have opportunities to check in with their child’s teachers.

Middle and high school teachers are available at the following times:

MIDDLE SCHOOL

9:55-10:40 am Office Hours – Math 10:40-11:25 am Office Hours – Social Studies 12:40-1:25 pm Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 1:25-2:20 pm Office Hours – Science 2:20-3:05 pm Office Hours – Electives

HIGH SCHOOL

8:10-9:10 am Office Hours – Math 9:10-10:10 am Office Hours – Social Studies 10:10-11:10 am Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 11:40-12:40 pm Office Hours – Science 12:40-1:40 pm Office Hours – Electives

“All assignments will be uploaded to your class Canvas page and Office Hours will be held at specific times during the day,” school district officials said.

OKCPS families are advised of the following:

Attendance is important.

If your student is having device or connectivity issues, please call the OKCPS Help Desk at 405-587-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 4:30pm to receive assistance.

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Curbside meal service will not be available.

Activities and athletics are canceled.

OKCPS COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Families also should watch closely for any additional information that may come from your child’s teacher or your school’s principal.

OKCPS staff are advised of the following:

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Employees who have the ability to work from home should do so. All other employees who cannot work from home will be granted inclement weather leave. Please coordinate with your supervisor.

Teachers should ensure that a Google Meet link is posted and easily accessible for students. You can find more information on Canvas expectations here: www.okcps.org/Page/7096

Elementary teachers should be logged on at 8:20 am and MS and HS teachers should be logged on during their designated “Office Hours” to answer questions and/ or assist students.

Teachers should be available the remainder of their work day to respond to families that may need additional support.

Staff should encourage all students to take their devices and any other materials home with them today so they are ready for asynchronous learning.

OKCPS school officials will provide updates through social media, phone and text messages and at www.OKCPS.org.