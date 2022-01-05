Oklahoma City Public Schools expects significant bus route delays Thursday due to extreme cold, staffing issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials anticipate significant bus route delays on Thursday because of extremely cold temperatures and staffing issues.

The school district issued the following statement to families of students:

“Below zero wind chills have been forecasted for overnight tonight and tomorrow morning. Below freezing temperatures and staffing issues will cause some of our bus routes to experience significant delays. To prevent students from being outside for an extended period of time, if you are able, please drop your student(s) off at school in the morning versus having them riding the school bus.

The National Weather Service suggests dressing children in layers, including wearing a hat, winter coat and gloves to help protect your student from the extreme cold.

Please be patient if your child’s bus is late picking them up or dropping them off. Your child’s school will be lenient on tardiness related to late buses.

We thank you for your patience and continued support of OKCPS.”

OKLAHOMA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS