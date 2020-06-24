Oklahoma City Public Schools extending summer meal service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say they are working to make sure children don’t go hungry this summer.

On Wednesday, the district announced that it was extending its Summer Meal Service through July 24.

Officials say this is the first time the district has offered meal service at school sites during the month of July.

The current summer meal service plan will continue as is through July 2.

Beginning July 6 through July 24, a reduced number of meal sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.

During that time, ‘grab and go’ breakfast and lunches will continue to be available to any child under 18 years of age from Monday through Friday at 14 sites around the district.

All meal sites will be closed on July 3 and July 15.

School Curbside Grab & Go Hot Meal Service Locations: 10 a.m. to noon

Eugene Field Elementary – 1515 N Klein 73106

– 1515 N Klein 73106 Heronville Elementary School – 1240 SW 29th Street 73109

– 1240 SW 29th Street 73109 Prairie Queen Elementary – 6609 S Blackwelder 73159

– 6609 S Blackwelder 73159 US Grant High School 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave 73119

5016 S Pennsylvania Ave 73119 Frederick Douglass High School – 900 N Martin Luther King Ave 73117

900 N Martin Luther King Ave 73117 Quail Creek Elementary – 11700 Thornridge Road 73120

– 11700 Thornridge Road 73120 Spencer Elementary – 8900 NE 50th Street 73084

– 8900 NE 50th Street 73084 Kaiser Elementary – 3101 Lyon Blvd 73112

– 3101 Lyon Blvd 73112 Martin Luther King Jr. – 1201 NE 48th Street 73111

– 1201 NE 48th Street 73111 Thelma R. Parks Elementary – 1501 NE 30th Street 73111

Off-Site Grab & Go Service Locations:

Youngs Park – 4610 S. Youngs, 73119 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

– 4610 S. Youngs, 73119 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wiley Post Park – 2021 S. Robinson Ave, 73109 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

– 2021 S. Robinson Ave, 73109 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Woodson Park – 3403 S. May Ave, 73119 – 11:15 a.m. to noon

– 3403 S. May Ave, 73119 – 11:15 a.m. to noon Stanley Hupfeld Charter School – 1508 NW 106th Street, 73114 – 11:15 a.m. to noon.

For new meal site locations, visit the district’s website.

