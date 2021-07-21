Oklahoma City Public Schools gets ready to welcome students back 5 days a week as COVID-19 case numbers climb

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Back in April, Oklahoma City Public School District students returned to the classroom masked up.

At the time, kids and parents we spoke with were excited to get back to some sense of normalcy.

In just a few short weeks, school will resume, and this year could seem even more normal.

Students will be in class five days a week and there won’t be any mask requirements.

“There’s still a pandemic going on and we encourage people to take that seriously,” said Brad Herzer, Assistant Superintendent of HR, Safety, & Security.

On Wednesday, OKCPS addressed their safety plan for the fall.

“We can’t mandate them, they are recommended, but they’re not required to come into the building,” said Roosevelt Middle School Principal, Scott Farley.

Safety is at the forefront of administrators minds, especially for younger students who aren’t eligible for the vaccine yet.

“I think that could be a barrier for us, until that vaccine is available,” said Herzer.

The district also says it won’t conduct temperature screenings at the door anymore.

However, they plan to keep up the daily cleanings and ionization system in place.

They are also working with the OCCHD to plan on vaccinations for students during school hours with parental consent.

“Quarantining will still be a protocol that we follow, we are still going to follow our contact tracing that we established last year,” said Herzer.

So, what’s the plan if case numbers continue to climb?

Officials say right now they don’t have a specific plan in place.

“We’re monitoring that, but we haven’t developed like a ‘this is the threshold that we’re going to say we’re going to go back to an A/B,'” said Herzer.

Even though some protocols have changes, the district’s message remains the same.

“If you’re running a fever please stay home. If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID please stay home. If you are awaiting test results from a COVID test… please stay home,” said Herzer.

More than half of district employees say they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, enrollment for online and in person learning is in full swing.

If you have multiple students you need to enroll, you can do that for each of them at one school.

School for OKCPS starts August 9th.