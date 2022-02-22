OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools students will learn virtually from home on Wednesday because of anticipated winter weather.

OKCPS officials announced the shift to virtual learning on Tuesday afternoon.

“This means students should log-in and learn asynchronously on their own from home via Canvas. All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed, and employees should work from home,” school officials said in the announcement.

School officials encourage families to log-in online sometime between 8:20-9 a.m. for a short meeting with their child’s teacher to discuss expectations. Teachers will answer questions during that time.

OKCPS’ middle school curriculum schedule breaks down as follows:

9:55-10:40 am Office Hours – Math 10:40-11:25 am Office Hours – Social Studies 12:40-1:25 pm Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 1:25-2:20 pm Office Hours – Science 2:20-3:05 pm Office Hours – Electives

The high school schedule is as follows:

8:10-9:10 am Office Hours – Math 9:10-10:10 am Office Hours – Social Studies 10:10-11:10 am Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 11:40-12:40 pm Office Hours – Science 12:40-1:40 pm Office Hours – Electives

(Photo: Getty Images)

School officials advise families of the following:

Attendance is important.

If your student is having device or connectivity issues, please call the OKCPS Help Desk at 405-587-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 4:30pm to receive assistance.

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Curbside meal service will not be available.

Activities and athletics are canceled.

OKCPS COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Families also should watch closely for any additional information that may come from your child’s teacher or your school’s principal.

Staff are asked to be aware of the following:

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Employees who have the ability to work from home should do so. All other employees who cannot work from home will be granted inclement weather leave. Please coordinate with your supervisor.

Teachers should ensure that a Google Meet link is posted and easily accessible for students. You can find more information on Canvas expectations here: www.okcps.org/Page/7096

Elementary teachers should be logged on at 8:20 am and MS and HS teachers should be logged on during their designated “Office Hours” to answer questions and/ or assist students.

Teachers should be available the remainder of their work day to respond to families that may need additional support.

Staff should encourage all students to take their devices and any other materials home with them today so they are ready for asynchronous learning.

Sleet, possibly mixed with snow, is expected Wednesday morning before 9 a.m. Sleet is also likely from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

District officials will continue monitoring the weather and decide on whether to move Thursday classes to virtual learning.

Both Putnam City Public Schools and Midwest City-Del City Public Schools are shifting to virtual learning on Wednesday.

Go to KFOR’s weather closings page for a list of all schools that are either going virtual or closing in response to winter weather.