OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local school district is hosting a job fair with the hopes of hiring 40 teachers.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at U.S. Grant High School, located at 5016 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

District officials say they are hoping to hire 40 classroom teachers, including early childhood elementary, secondary, and visual and performing arts.

Organizers say those interested in a job are encouraged to attend even if they do not have traditional backgrounds in teaching or education.

There will be two 30-minute informational sessions about alternate pathways to become a certified educator during the career fair.

“I believe we have the best teachers in Oklahoma and we are looking forward to adding more talented educators to #TeamOKCPS,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “If you are someone who has a passion for teaching and shaping future generations of leaders, we have a classroom for you at OKCPS.”

Interested candidates are welcome to apply online if they cannot attend the fair.