OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host its first Back to School Bash on Saturday.

The school district will host two Back to School Bash events, each designed to provide families information, education, resources and direct services needed for a successful school year, according to school officials.

The bash will include services such as medical screenings, after-school programs, informational workshops and more. OKCPS enrollment teams will be available to answer questions, school officials said.

“The vision for this event is to connect our families with community partners who offer services that families typically need for back to school,” said Sara Lynn Sadorra, Director of Strategic Planning and Partnerships. “School starts August 11 and we want to make sure OKCPS students have everything they need for their best school year yet. Families will learn about the resources OKCPS offers and how they can best support their students.”

This Saturday’s bash will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Capitol Hill High School in the field house and cafeteria, 500 SW 36th St.

A second bash will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Frederick Douglass High School in the auditorium and cafeteria, 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.

The event is open to all families within the OKCPS district. Pre-registration is not necessary. Services will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.