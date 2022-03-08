OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host a career fair this week to recruit staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school district will hold the career fair from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Clara Luper Center for Educational Services, 615 N. Classen. The Wednesday fair will be for middle and high school positions, the Thursday fair will be for elementary school positions.

“Both experienced and new educators interested in working with the students of OKCPS are encouraged to attend. Applicants will be able to meet and talk with school leaders, who will conduct on-site interviews,” OKCPS officials said.

OKCPS elementary schools include grades pre-kindergarten through 4th grade. Middle schools include 5th through 8th grades. High schools include 9th through 12th grades.

OKCPS administrators have the following message for candidates:

“We believe working in education is a calling. We are inviting you to become part of a movement where you will undoubtedly have an impact on the lives of students, make a difference for the future and become a better version of yourself in the process. Will you answer the call to join #TeamOKCPS?” OKCPS ADMINISTRATORS

Those who cannot make it to the in-person career fairs can participate in a virtual career fair on Thursday, April 7.

Learn more at www.okcps.org/JoinOKCPS.

Go to https://www.applitrack.com/OKCPS/onlineapp/default.aspx for a full list of district vacancies.

Go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffxRdUa6gusUGhfD5jVK8Qe3-RC65lxstax_SMcUkjYBjvhw/viewform to register for the fair.