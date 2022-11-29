OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, Oklahoma City Public Schools wants to hear from you.

The district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clara Luper Center for Educational Services, located at 615 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the district is hiring for many positions, including 44 classroom teachers.

Oklahoma City Public Schools has a starting base salary of $42,000 plus health benefits.

To apply or learn more about the open positions, visit the district’s website.