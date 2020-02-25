Oklahoma City Public Schools hosting job fair for teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After years of budget cuts, a local school district is now hoping to hire qualified teachers at an upcoming job fair.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District announced that it is hosting a teacher fair at Douglass High School on March 11,

From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., administrators will be on hand to interview and hire teachers on site.

No registration is required.

Oklahoma City Public Schools has a starting base salary of $41,000 plus health benefits of up to $7,390.80. The district also pays the employee’s portion of Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement, which adds an additional 7 percent to the compensation package.