OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local school district says it is hosting a job fair as it searches for candidates for dozens of open positions.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clara Luper Center for Educational Services, located at 615 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Officials say they are searching for:

School principals

Assistant principals

Teachers

School counselors

Nurses

Paraprofessionals.

The district says it is also offering hiring bonuses.

Organizers say special education, math, and science certified teachers will be offered a $1,500 hiring bonus. Bilingual certified teachers who speak Spanish, Vietnamese, or Burmese may qualify for a $3,000 hiring bonus.

Participants should register for the job fair, have their resumes updated and be ready to interview. Those who cannot attend the job fair in-person can apply online.