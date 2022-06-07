OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local school district says it is hosting a job fair as it searches for candidates for dozens of open positions.
Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clara Luper Center for Educational Services, located at 615 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
Officials say they are searching for:
- School principals
- Assistant principals
- Teachers
- School counselors
- Nurses
- Paraprofessionals.
The district says it is also offering hiring bonuses.
Organizers say special education, math, and science certified teachers will be offered a $1,500 hiring bonus. Bilingual certified teachers who speak Spanish, Vietnamese, or Burmese may qualify for a $3,000 hiring bonus.
Participants should register for the job fair, have their resumes updated and be ready to interview. Those who cannot attend the job fair in-person can apply online.