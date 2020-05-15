OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the school year has come to an end, it will be an unusual finish for many seniors across the state.

Oklahoma City Public Schools says it is hosting a virtual graduation for the seniors at each high school. The district worked with an audiovisual company to create an original graduation video for each school.

Officials say each school’s video will be available on a dedicated page on the district’s website and will include a message from Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel, board members, as well as the school’s principal and class officers or valedictorian.

“OKCPS students and families are very resilient and no virus is going to keep us from celebrating our Class of 2020! Although I’m deeply disappointed that we can’t celebrate together in person and will not be able to shake each student’s hand as they walk across the stage, OKCPS is committed to making graduation special for our more than 1,700 graduating seniors. They deserve this. They have earned it. They have made us proud, so we want to make sure they know how much we support them today and as they begin the next chapter. Whether it’s virtually or in person, our message remains the same: Congratulations, graduates. You have exciting lives ahead of you and your OKCPS family wishes you nothing but success in the days and years to come,” McDaniel said.

The videos will be released on the date and time each school was expected to hold its graduation ceremony.