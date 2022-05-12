OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is investigating alleged inappropriate conduct by an elementary school staff member.

The school district received a report that a Rogers Elementary School staff member behaved inappropriately at the school, possibly violating district policy, according to Crystal Raymond, OKCPS Media Relations Manager.

“These allegations are now being investigated by OKCPS,” Raymond said.

The staff member under investigation has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s findings.

“Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot provide any further comment at this time,” Raymond said.