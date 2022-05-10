OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking ahead as graduations begin and the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end.

Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent, sent a letter to parents and guardians in both English and Spanish on Tuesday. The letter briefed families on upcoming graduations and discussed summer activities and enrollment for the next school year.

Two graduations are being held today, Tuesday, May 10.

“Watching our students walk across that stage is the culmination of many years of hard work, love and support that have been invested by all of us!” McDaniel said.

The Douglass High School Commencement will be at 6 p.m. at Capitol Hill Fieldhouse, 500 SW 36th St.

The Putnam Heights Academy Commencement will be at 8 p.m., also at the Capitol Hill Fieldhouse.

The nine other high school graduations are listed on the OKCPS website.

Summer Learning

The last day of school for students is Wednesday, May 18th, but the school district will offer full-day summer learning opportunities for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, from June 6 to July 8.

Summer learning includes STEM, Fine Arts, Athletics, Math and English Language Arts.

Families can sign their student up for summer learning at the school district website page dedicated to the program.

ReadOKC Summer Reading Challenge begins May 19 and runs through Aug. 10.

“Students in all grades are encouraged to participate by reading 20 minutes each day over the summer,” McDaniel said.

Visit www.okcps.org/ReadOKC to learn more about the challenge and download a summer reading log.

Enrollment

Aug. 11 is the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year.

Enrollment for the next school year can be done completely online. Enrollment specialists are available to help complete the process. Families can email reg@okcps.org or call (405) 587-0435.

Go to www.okcps.org/enroll to learn more about enrollment requirements.

OKCPS will also host enrollment events throughout the district this summer to help families with the enrollment process. School officials will provide dates and locations for the events at a later time.

Go to www.okcps.org/calendar to view the student academic calendars.

Bond Planning

McDaniel also asks parents and guardians to take a minute and a half to complete a Bond Survey.

Community members voted nearly six years ago to invest in Oklahoma City Public Schools through a school bond election.

“School bonds help our district pay for things like district building repairs, new buses, new technology, and new textbooks; and, we believe the dollars generated from this new school bond will enable us to take our district to the next level by creating truly transformational learning opportunities for our kids,” McDaniel said. “It’s important that we hear from our families, staff and community as this planning happens.”

Hiring

OKCPS is still hiring for the 2022-2023 school year. Around 300 positions are currently available.

A Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Clara Luper Center for Educational Services.