Oklahoma City Public Schools offers bonus money for newly hired science, math and special education teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering a one-time $1,500 recruitment stipend to teachers who accept a secondary science, secondary math and PK-12 special education job at an OKCPS school.

Those specialized positions are considered critical to daily school operations.

OKCPS is putting renewed emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) to equip graduates for future careers.

Special education teachers can still sign up for OKCPS’ Special Education Boot Camp to receive proper certification.

“We have the best teachers in Oklahoma and we are always looking for talented, dedicated individuals to join our team,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “If you believe that all children deserve access to a world class education, we would love for you to join Team OKCPS.”

OKCPS teachers are, on average, the highest paid teachers in Oklahoma. Interested applicants can apply here.

Salaries and benefits include the following:

OKCPS has a starting base salary of $41,000 plus health benefits of up to $7,390.80;

OKCPS also pays for the employee’s portion of Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement adding an additional 7 percent to their compensation package for a total minimum of $51,260.80;

A 181 work day contract with summers and other paid holidays off;

Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 7.5 hour days;

Equalized pay – there are 24 pay periods in a contract year, so employees receive a paycheck even during summer break;

Paid health insurance;

Paid life insurance;

Paid contributions to the Teacher Retirement System, plus other OKCPS benefits.