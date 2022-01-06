Oklahoma City Public Schools officials say further bus route delays expected

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said bus routes are expected to be delayed Friday.

Routes were delayed Thursday because of frigid cold weather, and officials said families can expect delays again on Friday.

Delays are expected to be 15-30 minutes.

Families are asked to drop students off at school or carpool, if possible, to prevent students being outside in the cold for an extended period of time.

“And again, we encourage families to bundle up their kiddos before they head off to school,” OKCPS officials said.

The 4 Warn Weather Forecast for the next several days is as follows:

4 Warn Weather Forecast