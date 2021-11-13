Oklahoma City Public Schools partnering with Health Department, IMMY Labs to host COVID-19 vaccine PODS for families, including kids 5 & up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will partner with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and IMMY Labs to host COVID-19 vaccine pods for students age five and up and their families.

“OKCPS continues to believe vaccination is a key mitigation strategy that is in the best interest of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “With the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, OKCPS is now pleased to make the vaccine available to our OKCPS families who are interested with help from our public health partners.”

The PODs will be conducted in the coming weeks, according to school officials. Those dates are listed below.

“OCCHD has been working with OKCPS throughout the pandemic and has partnered to host vaccine PODs over the last several months,” said Jennifer Krawic of OCCHD. “Now that the district’s youngest learners are eligible for the vaccine, we can connect families to convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The children’s version of the COVID vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart. However, it is a lower dose, 10 micrograms, than the 30 microgram dose given to people age 12 and older.

Families can attend any of the PODs listed below for a first or second dose. The second dose must be at least three weeks apart from the first dose.

A legal guardian must be present to provide consent if their child is getting vaccinated.

“IMMYLabs is excited to be partnering with OKCPS to offer fast, convenient and safe options for students and parents of students who wish to be vaccinated,” said Keegan Nees, of IMMY Labs. “Establishment of collaborative events such as these sets a precedent within our state and exhibits how Oklahoma’s inherent spirit of community can allow for a safer future and more readily-available access to potentially life-saving services.”

OKCPS does not require students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The PODs and their dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, November 18th and Thursday, December 9th

Locations:

Spencer Elementary – 8900 NE 50th St, Spencer, OK 73084 3:30 – 6:30 pm Make an appointment

Hawthorne Elementary – 2300 NW 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 3:30 – 6:30 pm Make an appointment



Friday, November 19th and Friday, December 10th

Locations:

Cesar Chavez Elementary – 600 SE Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 3:30 – 6:30 pm Make an appointment

Classen SAS Middle School – 1901 N Ellison Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 4:00 – 7:00 pm Make an appointment



Monday, November 29th and Monday, December 20th

Location:

Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School – 5904 N Villa Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 4:00 – 7:00 pm Make an appointment



Tuesday, November 30th and Tuesday, December 21st

Location:

Southeast High School – 5401 S Shields Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 3:30 – 6:30 pm Make an appointment



PODs Offered in Partnership with IMMY Labs

IMMY Labs will be offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. However, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children over the age of 5. Moderna is approved for anyone 18 and older.

Saturday, November 20

Locations:

John Marshall High School, 12201 Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 9 am – 1 pm Make an appointment Enter appointment code: OKCPS21

US Grant High School, 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 9 am – 1 pm Make an appointment Enter appointment code: OKCPS21



Families who are interested in getting vaccinated at one of the PODs can reach out to their child’s school for more information.