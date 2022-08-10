OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools are preparing for back to school by offering some COVID-19 safety tips.

Families:

  • Keep your child home if they are sick. 
  • Families should report a positive COVID-19 test result, or symptoms to their child’s school who can provide further instructions or guidance

Staff:

  • Self-screen daily before reporting to work. 
  • Stay home if you are sick. 
  • Staff members should report a positive COVID-19 test result or symptoms to their supervisor who can provide further instructions or guidance.

General:

  • DO NOT come to school or work if you are waiting on test results. OKCPS expects you to stay home until you’ve received your results.
  • In accordance with the CDC, after testing positive, students and staff should stay home for at least 5 days.
  • After testing positive, students and staff can return to school or work on day 6 if their symptoms have improved and are fever free. 
  • If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves. *OKCPS defines “fever resolves” as no fever without fever reducing medication for 24 hours.

Reminders:

  • OKCPS has enhanced cleaning protocols in place. 
  • Every OKCPS facility has an air ionization system that filters and cleans the air. 
  • Masks are welcomed and encouraged, but are not required. 
  • Students and staff should practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible. 

To review the updates COVID-19 safety information, please visit this link.