OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools are preparing for back to school by offering some COVID-19 safety tips.
Families:
- Keep your child home if they are sick.
- Families should report a positive COVID-19 test result, or symptoms to their child’s school who can provide further instructions or guidance
Staff:
- Self-screen daily before reporting to work.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Staff members should report a positive COVID-19 test result or symptoms to their supervisor who can provide further instructions or guidance.
General:
- DO NOT come to school or work if you are waiting on test results. OKCPS expects you to stay home until you’ve received your results.
- In accordance with the CDC, after testing positive, students and staff should stay home for at least 5 days.
- After testing positive, students and staff can return to school or work on day 6 if their symptoms have improved and are fever free.
- If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves. *OKCPS defines “fever resolves” as no fever without fever reducing medication for 24 hours.
Reminders:
- OKCPS has enhanced cleaning protocols in place.
- Every OKCPS facility has an air ionization system that filters and cleans the air.
- Masks are welcomed and encouraged, but are not required.
- Students and staff should practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.
To review the updates COVID-19 safety information, please visit this link.