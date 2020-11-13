Oklahoma City Public Schools receives donation of masks, hand sanitizer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As students head back to in-person classes in Oklahoma City, Bank of America is making sure they do it safely.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it had received 50,000 face masks and 400 bottles of hand sanitizer from Bank of America for students and school employees.

“As we continue to face the challenges brought on by COVID-19, it is heartwarming to see community partners like Bank of America stepping up to provide much-needed supplies that will help to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” says OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “It truly does take a village and, perhaps now more than ever, we must work together as a city and as a state to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. OKCPS is deeply grateful for this generous gift and for the ongoing support of our #PartnersInAction at Bank of America!”

The masks and hand sanitizers will be distributed throughout the district.

“Bank of America is not only committed to the health and safety of our employees and clients, but to the communities we serve,” said Tony Shinn, Oklahoma City Market President for Bank of America. “As we face this ongoing health and humanitarian crisis, collaboration with local partners to identify and distribute face masks guarantees that vulnerable populations, like students and teachers, have access to the critical protective equipment they need.”

In Oklahoma City, Bank of America has donated $425,000 to 16 local nonprofits.

