Oklahoma City Public Schools releases guidelines for winter sports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public School District says it has finalized plans for winter sports in response to COVID-19.

Officials say high school and middle school basketball and wrestling are scheduled to take place with certain precautions.

Fans will be allowed to attend high school games and matches, but must adhere to safety precautions.

However, middle school gyms are too small for social distancing so fans will not be allowed to attend middle school games and competitions.

Officials say temperature checks will be required before going into any facility and all individuals must wear a mask or face covering. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be allowed inside.

Gym Capacity for Athletic Contests

“We are looking forward to having our basketball and wrestling athletes back next month. Participating in sports has many benefits from the obvious physical perks to mental health advantages. Physical and mental health are always important, but they’re especially significant during these trying times,” said OKCPS Athletic Director Todd Dilbeck.

Officials say the following changes will be made:

Gate admission will be charged.

Concessions will not be available at any of our venues.

The district will provide a bottle of water for each attendee.

No outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Social distancing will be required at all times.

Those who refuse to participate in temperature checks or to wear a mask or face covering will not be allowed to enter into an OKCPS facility.

OKCPS District COVID-19 screening protocols will be followed for student athletes before every practice and game or contest.

Masks are required for all athletes, officials, coaches, staff and athletic trainers (unless actively participating in a game or match).

Social distancing is required at all times for those not actively participating in a game or match.

The first two rows of bleachers may be used to allow social distancing of athletes and staff on sidelines and limit the number of people on the bench.

No shared personal equipment between student athletes and personal equipment cleaned and disinfected as often as possible.

Mats and basketballs cleaned and sanitized after every practice and competition according to manufacturer’s recommended guidelines.

No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point.

LATEST STORIES: