Oklahoma City Public Schools seeking guest teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say they are in need of substitute or guest teachers.

Since 2019, the district has seen a 50% drop in the number of available guest teachers.

When guest teachers are not available, officials say they are forced to rely on other staff members to step in and help with classes. As a result, teachers and support staff are asked to give up their planning time or lunch breaks to take on other classes.

Now, Oklahoma City is recruiting guest teachers and we are grateful to be able to provide an additional $40 per day stipend to help ensure that learning can continue for students.

Officials are asking retired educators and those who may be considering a career in education to apply to become a guest teacher.

The daily pay rates are as following:

  • $95 per day for non-certified, non-degreed staff
  • $105 per day for staff holding a Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • $120 per day for certified staff members.

