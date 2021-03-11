Oklahoma City Public Schools students to return to classroom 4 days a week next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators are bringing students back to the classroom four days a week starting in early April.

OKCPS students will be in the classroom Tuesday through Friday starting April 6. Students will learn virtually on Mondays, according to a news release issued by Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.

McDaniel made the following decisions based on a unanimous recommendation from the OKCPS COVID-19 Task Force:

OKCPS will begin the 4th Quarter of our school year, which starts on the Monday we return from Spring Break (March 22nd) with all students in our existing A/B setting for two weeks.

On April 6th, all students (PK-12th grade) will return for in-person learning 4 days a week, Tuesday – Friday. Monday will remain a remote learning day for all students.

The only exception to this in-person learning change will be students who have previously elected the district’s e3 Online Learning option who will continue to learn virtually for the remainder of the school year.

“These continue to be difficult decisions because there is no clear consensus. We recognized that this would be a difficult year early on and to help with our decision-making, we established five guiding principles,” McDaniel said. “OKCPS has never wavered from those; keeping the health and safety of our students & staff, the social and emotional needs of our students, the learning loss resulting from the pandemic, the need for flexibility, and a focus on equity at the forefront of all considerations regarding our handling of the this public health crisis.”

The school district has a six-point safety plan that includes wearing face masks, social distancing and the following four measures, quoted from the news release:

Through federal CARES dollars, air ionization systems were added to each building’s HVAC system which help maintain healthy indoor learning environments by replenishing oxygen, filtering air and through ionization to remove or destroy airborne bacteria, particles and viruses, such as COVID-19. This system has been installed in all school buildings and at our Student Support Center at Westwood. The winter storm caused a delay for our other administrative locations while HVAC teams focused on repairs. However, installation will begin at Clara Luper Center for Educational Services on 3/22 and at the Operations Center on 4/1.

Through a partnership with OCCHD and Total Wellness, OKCPS provides free voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing for all OKCPS staff and members of their household who are over age 18 at seven district sites. We are also now able to provide on-site PCR testing for students as needed, with a guardian’s consent.

OKCPS launched an enhanced site-based contact tracing and reporting protocol on January 4, which is guided by public health officials at the CDC and Johns Hopkins University.

In partnership with OCCHD and Passport Health, OKCPS has been able to provide our staff with widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, more than 50% of district staff have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Through a partnership with the OCCHD and Passport Health, all staff have had the opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

