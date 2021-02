OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As freezing rain causes chaotic conditions across the state, district leaders with the Oklahoma City Public School District say they are taking precautions regarding the weather.

Officials say all activities have been canceled for Monday, Feb. 8 due to weather conditions.

OKCPS Curbside Meal Service has also been suspended.

District staff have been asked to work from home, and students should continue with their remote learning schedule.