Oklahoma City Public Schools to hold in-person enrollment pods, dates announced; online enrollment also available

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials set the dates for school enrollment pods.

OKCPS is allowing families to enroll their youngster for the 2021-2022 school year both online and in-person.

Families with students returning to OKCPS can click here to enroll online. Families with new students can click here to enroll online.

Parents and guardians with access to Infinite Campus Parent Portal can log in to the portal, confirm enrollment for their student, fill out annual forms and upload required documents. They can also add new students in their family to the portal for the upcoming school year.

In-person enrollment pods have been set at the following schools on the following dates and times:

Parents and guardians of returning students must bring two proofs of address to the enrollment pod. However, parents and guardians of new students must bring the following:

Immunization Records

Parent/Guardian Photo ID

Previous school’s grades or transcript

2 proofs of address

OKCPS does not require that the student being enrolled be present during enrollment.

Those who attend in-person enrollment are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distance.

Families can also visit OKCPS Student Support Services at Westwood, 1701 Exchange Ave., for in-person enrollment from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call (405) 587-0435 to make an appointment. Bilingual support services are available onsite as well.

Families can call (405) 587-0435 for more information or assistance with enrollment.