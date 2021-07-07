Oklahoma City Public Schools to host career fair to recruit childcare teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host a career fair on Thursday to recruit childcare teachers.

Oklahoma City Public Schools will host a career fair on Thursday, July 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be in-person at Emerson North High School, located at 715 N. Walker Ave.

The district is recruiting childcare teachers for childcare centers at Gatewood Early Learning Center, U.S. Grant Child Development Center, and Emerson North Child Development Center.

“These childcare centers are so beneficial to our students and our staff,” said Dr. Stephanie Hinton, Director of Early Childhood. “Our centers at Emerson North and U.S. Grant allow our students who are also parenting teens to finish their education. Our Gatewood center will be for the children of teachers and OKCPS staff members. This is yet another great trade up that came from Pathway to Greatness that sets our district apart.”

Applicants must have experience working with children up to 4-years-old.

At the fair, candidates will be able to:

  • Chat with school leaders
  • Learn more about vacant positions 
  • Discuss employee benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision).

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so prospective employees should be prepared to discuss their experience and credentials with district leaders, share contact information and provide the required documentation for possible employment.

To apply, click here. 

