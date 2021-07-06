Oklahoma City Public Schools to host early childhood teacher career fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host a career fair for individuals seeking an early childhood teaching position.

The in-person career fair will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at Emerson North High School, 715 N. Walker Ave.

OKCPS is recruiting childcare teachers for childcare centers at Gatewood Early Learning Center, U.S. Grant Child Development Center and Emerson North Child Development Center.

Experience working with children age 0 to 4 is required, according to OKCPS officials.

“These childcare centers are so beneficial to our students and our staff,” said Dr. Stephanie Hinton, Director of Early Childhood. “Our centers at Emerson North and U.S. Grant allow our students who are also parenting teens to finish their education. Our Gatewood center will be for the children of teachers and OKCPS staff members. This is yet another great trade up that came from Pathway to Greatness that sets our district apart.”

Candidates who attend the career fair will be able to do the following:

  • Chat with school leaders
  • Learn more about vacant positions 
  • Discuss employee benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision)
  • Join a thriving Oklahoma City community

Interviews will be conducted on the spot. Candidates should prepare to discuss their experience and credentials with district leaders, give contact information and provide required documentation for potential employment.

Click here to apply.

