OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, November 29.

According to OKCPS, they are hiring for numerous positions, including 44 classroom teachers.

OKCPS teachers also receive benefits, including one of the higher starting salaries in the OKC metro area at $42,000/year. Visit this link for more information.

The OKCPS job fair is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 – 6 p.m. District leaders will be holding interviews for prospective candidates on-site at Clara Luper Center for Educational Services at 615 N Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73106.

Those interested but are unable to attend are welcome to apply online.