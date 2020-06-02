Oklahoma City Public Schools to host virtual job fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state’s largest school district is looking to add teachers, administrators, and support staff by hosting a job fair this week.

On Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair for openings available at many schools, including the district’s Innovative Transformation schools.

The virtual job fair will replace a typical career fair by allowing interested candidates to meet principals and speak with HR representatives through a real-time digital platform. Candidates will have a personal experience as they learn about vacant positions, employment benefits and more. Prospective employees should be prepared to discuss their experience and credentials, as well as to provide their contact information and required documentations for employment.

“We’re looking for effective teachers who love what they do and are excited to be able to teach kids. If that’s you, we want to invite you to spend a little time with us and talk to our leaders and see what Oklahoma City Public Schools is all about,” said Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

According to OKCPS, the district has a starting base salary of $41,000 plus health benefits of up to $7,390.80. Additionally, the district also pays a portion of Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement adding an additional 7% to the compensation package for a total minimum of $51,260.80.

Employee benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as paid sick leave, are offered.

Click here to learn more.

If you are interested, you can register for the virtual fair at this link.