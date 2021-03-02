Oklahoma City Public Schools to host virtual teacher recruitment fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host a virtual teacher recruitment fair next week.

The recruitment fair will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, and will be like a traditional job fair, but held online, according to an OKCPS news release.

“I believe we have the best teachers in Oklahoma and we are looking forward to adding more talented individuals to Team OKCPS,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “If you are someone who believes all children deserve to have a world class education, we have a place for you at OKCPS.”

Job fair participants can virtually visit each booth of the school they want to learn more about.

Participants will be provided the following opportunities:

Chat with principals or other school leaders

Learn more about vacant positions

Discuss employee benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision)

Discover continuing education opportunities

Join a thriving Oklahoma City community

Interviews will be conducted on the spot. Prospective employees are advised to be prepared to discuss their experience and credentials with school district leaders, share contact information and provide required documentation for possible employment, according to the news release.

“OKCPS currently offers the highest average teacher salary in Oklahoma and we encourage interested candidates to register for this event at www.engagez.net/okcps,” the news release states.