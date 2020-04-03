Oklahoma City Public Schools to move to continuous learning plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of days, Oklahoma City students will begin a continuous learning plan.

Beginning on April 6, Oklahoma City Public Schools will move to a continuous learning plan.

The plan will allow students to review and engage with content through the district’s website or instructional packets.

Here are some highlights:

The Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) has two options for student learning: online through our OKCPS website by grade level or via Instructional Packets (paper/hardcopies) by grade level.

Paper copies of the Instructional Packets will be available for our families to pick-up at any of our meal sites each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Content with lessons and activities will be available a week at a time through May 8.

Lessons will allow students to review and engage with core content (English/Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies) that has already been taught this school year.

Resources will be shared for related Arts, Special Education, English Language Development, Physical Education and Social Emotional Learning.

CLP lessons and activities will not be collected or graded.

Teachers will be connecting with students and families to ensure they know about the two learning opportunities and to provide support.

Instructions for nearly all lessons have been translated for our Spanish-speaking families.

Our Academics team has also created a variety of tools, including teacher office hours, video tutorials and a 58-STUDY hotline that our families can reach out to for extra assistance.

Each week, a new packet will be available for pickup at any of our meal sites on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“The lessons are not designed for the parent to be the teacher, but rather to facilitate learning. Each family is completely in charge of the schedule concerning when, how often, and how long children will spend on the learning activities. The purpose of the CLP is to provide families with the support they need to review learning that has already been taught this school year at the forefront and for students to not regress academically during the school closure,” a note from the district read.