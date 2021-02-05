Oklahoma City Public Schools to vaccinate employees eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some teachers in the Oklahoma City Public School District will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the district.

Officials with the district say OKCPS is partnering with Passport Health to host its first special vaccination event for district employees who are 65-years-old and older.

Those who are eligible will receive an email invitation to sign up for the Feb. 12 event.

“Because our vaccine allocation will likely be intermittent and very limited, public health officials have asked OKCPS district leaders to prioritize distribution for staff in a way that mirrors the prioritization hierarchy being used at the state and local level, which is why only the groups listed above have been targeted for our February 12 event. That said, it’s important to note that OKCPS has already put agreements in place with Passport Health that will allow us to host vaccine events for OKCPS staff every Saturday over the next few months — if/when we get access to vaccines and receive the green light from our public health partners,” the district said.

In the meantime, staff members are encouraged to pre-register with the Oklahoma State Department of Health using their online portal.

Officials say you should take advantage of your first opportunity to receive the vaccine, whether it is with the district or through a health department’s clinic.