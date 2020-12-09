Oklahoma City Public Schools using buses to provide resources to students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This year has proven to be very different for our students.

Officials say many of them are going without critical resources that they need and often get while in school.

Now, Oklahoma City Public Schools says it is changing that.

District leaders say they plan to use a school bus to transport everything a student could need right to their doorstep.

“We are excited to be able to get out and see the faces of our families and determine how we can help them. Our first question is always ‘How can we help?’ While we have only been out in the community with this program for one week, we have already been able to make an impact. We have seen a high need for food, warmth and mental health supports,” Dr. Marsha Herron, Chief of Equity and Student Supports, said.

There are two parts to the Routes to Resources program.

The first uses OKCPS school buses to visit students’ neighborhoods and even their homes. This is done at the school principal’s discretion as each school in the district has buses available to them on a daily basis that will allow our staff to visit neighborhoods to serve families with things like:

Face-to-face check-ins outside a student’s home

Learning material distribution or drop off

Assistance with devices or troubleshooting connectivity issues

Delivery of food or other supplies

Pick-up and/or delivery of library books, band or athletic equipment/uniforms etc.

The second option for Routes To Resources involves district staff staged on a bus in a community partner’s parking lot or other predetermined location. This will allow families to visit the bus if they are in need of assistance such as access to:

Visits with a Social Worker, Teen Parenting representative, School Nurse or Attendance Advocate

Receive hygiene kits and supplies

Request coats, uniforms, and other resources

Request mental health assistance

Books and other learning materials

Device / Tech Assistance

HOPE Program information

Officials say they have seen an extremely high need for all this help, and they are looking at creative ways to provide services to students.

