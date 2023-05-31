OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent years, Oklahoma City has been making a name for itself in the culinary landscape.

Now, it is being recognized by TasteAtlas.

This month, the organization created a list of the ‘100 Best Cities to Try Local Food,’ claiming that these “are the best cities in the world to feed yourself, not your ego.”

Analysts say they didn’t factor in Michelin stars, or cities with the most famous chefs.

Instead, they combined the average of the ratings of the best local and regional dishes served in a particular city, the average rating of national dishes in that city, and the average Google rating of the best traditional restaurants in that city.

The top 10 cities on the list are as follows:

Florence, Italy Rome, Italy Lima, Peru Naples, Italy Hong Kong Mexico City, Mexico New York City Paris, France Tokyo, Japan Milan, Italy.

Oklahoma City made the list at No. 87 with a 4.37 ranking.

“A city’s food scene is critical to its culture and quality of life. OKC’s food scene has exploded in the last decade, and now a new ranking reflects that,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt wrote on Facebook.

For more information, visit the TasteAtlas website.