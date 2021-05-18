Oklahoma City ranks second in U.S. in need for addiction counseling

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Addiction is a battle that many Oklahomans and folks across the nation struggle with, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated that struggle.

A new Grand Canyon University study shows the cities and states that have the greatest need for addiction and substance abuse counselors.

Oklahoma City ranked second nationwide for residents needing addiction counseling.

Kalina MacKay’s company did research that went into the study. She joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to discuss the findings.

Watch the above video for MacKay’s insight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report