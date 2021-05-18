Oklahoma City ranks second in U.S. in need for addiction counseling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Addiction is a battle that many Oklahomans and folks across the nation struggle with, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated that struggle.

A new Grand Canyon University study shows the cities and states that have the greatest need for addiction and substance abuse counselors.

Oklahoma City ranked second nationwide for residents needing addiction counseling.

Kalina MacKay’s company did research that went into the study. She joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to discuss the findings.

Watch the above video for MacKay’s insight.