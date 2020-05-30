Oklahoma City hip hop artist proclaims ‘STOP KILLING US’ following death of George Floyd

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro hip hop artist has an important message that he is proclaiming in big, bright letters in Oklahoma City following the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer – “STOP KILLING US”.

The message is lit up near Northeast 23rd and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jabee, a local rap artist, and Marquee, a metro signage company, are behind the message.

“If you have a voice, you say something. I have a voice and I have a platform, so I want all my people to know our community is being heard and our voices are being heard. We didn’t ask for permits, we didn’t get permission – none of that – we just came and set up and did it,” Jabee said.

The sign is where the old Cash Saver grocery store was located. The store recently shut down, prompting a food desert in the area.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned his knee against the back of Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life, has been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and is accused of third-degree murder.

Protesters across the nation want the three officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd died – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane – to be arrested as well.