OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents show a settlement has been reached between the city of Oklahoma City and several victims who claimed they were raped by a former Oklahoma City Police Department while he was on duty.

In August 2014, the state charged Daniel Holtzclaw with 36 felony counts of rape, sexual battery, indecent exposure, and forcible oral sodomy after the 13 women came forward, claiming the officer assaulted them while they were in custody or inside his police car.

In 2015, a jury convicted Daniel of 18 felony charges involving eight of the 13 accusers and was sentenced to 263 years in prison.

Now, seven of those victims have reached a settlement with the city for $18,500 each, for a total of $129,500.

Despite repeated claims of innocence, Holtzclaw’s request to be considered for parole has been denied.

The US Supreme Court has also denied his request for appeal.