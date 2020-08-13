Oklahoma City receives $500,000 grant to help human trafficking victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City received a $500,000 federal grant to help human trafficking victims in need of transitional housing.

The City of Oklahoma City is partnering with Upward Transitions and The Dragonfly Home in the effort to help victims of human trafficking, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

The city received the grant from the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. The money will go toward helping human trafficking victims with up to two years of transitional housing costs, including rent, utilities and relocation expenses, according to the news release.

“The grant will also help victims find permanent housing and employment, and provide access to occupational training and counseling,” the news release states.

City officials, Upward Transitions and Dragonfly collaborated on the grant application, and the Justice Department awarded the grant this month.

Dragonfly, which specializes in helping human trafficking victims and survivors, will provide services that are trauma-informed and victim-centered and make assessments for referrals to Upward Transitions.

“Dragonfly has served so many victim-survivors of human trafficking who needed transitional housing in Oklahoma City, but there was a gap in those services,” said The Dragonfly Home co-founder and Executive Director Whitney Anderson. “We are eager to work with Upward Transitions and the City to start filling that gap with this innovative housing program, which also provides access to Dragonfly’s specialized, comprehensive services for victim-survivors of human trafficking.”

Upward Transitions, which helps homeless and at-risk Oklahomans, will then provide housing-focused case management and rental assistance to human trafficking victims, according to the news release.

“Upward Transitions is honored to work alongside The Dragonfly Home and the City in supporting those who are exiting human trafficking,” said Upward Transitions CEO Perrian Pulliam. “Our housing support will be a critical component in creating the stability necessary for a successful recovery and transition into a productive, autonomous life.”

A combined $35 million in federal grants was spread among 73 organizations to help human trafficking victims.

Click here to read more about the Justice Department’s effort to help human trafficking victims.

