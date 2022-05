OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to put out a fire at a recycling center on Tuesday.

Part of a recycling center, located in the 100 block of North Bath, caught on fire shortly before 5:35 p.m.

Firefighters have extinguished the main part of the blaze and were putting out hot spots as of 5:45 p.m.

Confirmed information has not been provided on the cause of the fire, but police radio traffic said a conveyor belt was on fire.

This is a developing situation.