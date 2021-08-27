Oklahoma City reminding residents to conserve water

A sprinkler waters the grass on Bascom Hill at University of Wisconsin-Madison during a summer morning on June 25, 2012. This week’s forecast calls for increasingly hot, dry weather with temperatures well into the 90s and much-needed rain nowhere in sight. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As summer is winding down, officials in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to conserve water.

Outdoor water use in Oklahoma City can account for about 40% of household water consumption.

Landscape sprinkler system use is the most common cause of an unexpected high water bill.

City officials are providing certain tips to help residents use water wisely:

Check your irrigation schedule, and only water on your allowed watering day. Properties with addresses that end in even numbers can water on even-numbered calendar days, and odd addresses can water on odd-numbered calendar days. Odd/even watering includes residents and businesses. Report water violations by visiting okc.gov/action.

Water early in the morning or late in the evening. Midday watering means over half of the water is lost to evaporation.

Periodically watch your sprinkler system while it’s running to find any leaking heads, pipes or busted backflow devices. Turn your system off until repairs are made.

Only water when necessary. Overwatering can cause turfgrass diseases, plant root rot and other issues.

Add a 2-to-4-inch layer of mulch around plants to keep water in the soil where plants need it.

Put a rain gauge in the yard. When it has 1 inch of water for the week during the summer, you can turn the sprinkler system off.

Let your bermudagrass lawn turn brown. It’s dormant and will come back.

Remember, fall is just around the corner. When temperatures drop, so should your watering schedules. Always adjust your runtimes with the season.