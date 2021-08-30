Oklahoma City reminds residents to enroll in EMSAcare to cover your household for emergency ambulance service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – September is EMSAcare month in Oklahoma City, when residents may change their membership with the ambulance service.

EMSAcare covers the out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports anywhere in the EMSA service area, which is most of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. It applies to all permanent members of the household, regardless of their age or relationship to each other and even if they don’t have medical insurance.

Even with good insurance coverage, a typical emergency ambulance ride can cost a patient about $800. It can cost more than $1,300 without insurance.

For a $3.65 monthly charge included on your OKC utility bill, EMSAcare covers everything a patient would owe, officials say.

Oklahoma City residents who are not EMSAcare members can enroll by calling 405-297-2833 from Sept. 1-30.

Those currently enrolled in the program may also opt out during the month, but will not be able to enroll again until September of next year.

Current program participants will see their enrollment status noted as a medical services program fee on their water bill.

If a resident takes no action, their enrollment status won’t change.

Residents living in multi-family housing units, such as apartments, who do not have an OKC utility account can check with their landlord to determine if they are enrolled in the program. If not, those residents can enroll directly with EMSA for an annual fee by calling 405-396-2888.

People who live in retirement, assisted living and similar facilities are not eligible for the City program, but may enroll in EMSAcare directly through EMSA by calling 405-396-2888.