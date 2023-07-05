OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A promising drug being developed right here in Oklahoma could help people who suffer from tinnitus, also known as ringing in the ears.

Tinnitus affects more than 50 million Americans, including one prominent Oklahoman who spoke to News 4 about his struggle with it.

“When I lay down at night and it’s quiet, it’s not quiet in my head,” said Thomas Hill, CEO of Oklahoma City-based Kimray Incorporated.

Hill has been dealing with Tinnitus for 30 to 40 years.

“It’s a high-pitched, kind of white white brown noise sound that’s in my head all the time,”Hill told News 4. “When it’s loud, it actually interferes with me being able to hear conversations or pick up sounds.”

Hill is passionate about helping those who suffer from similar issues – and serves on the board at the Hough Ear Institute.

Researchers there believe they may have found the key to curing the issue of tinnitus in the form of a pill.

“It works by restoring nerve connections in the cochlea and in the brain stem pathway of hearing,” said Dr. Richard Kopke, CEO of the Hough Ear Institute. “By restoring those nerve endings, it restores a balance in the hearing pathway that we think gets rid of or greatly reduces tinnitus.”

The Hough Ear Institute has been working with a patient who was granted compassionate use for the drug because of his severe case of tinnitus.

“He couldn’t leave his house, he couldn’t go to work, he couldn’t go to a restaurant, he couldn’t be with his friends and he took the medication and now his tinnitus is almost completely gone,” Kopke said.

The drug has a long way to go until it’s available to patients, but Hill and others like him are anxiously awaiting the day it’s available to them.

“It would certainly change my life,” said Hill. “I’m eagerly anticipating that we will get through the clinical trials and the drug will become available.”

It could be five or more years until the drug is available. The Hough Ear Institute is raising money to continue the process to FDA approval.