Oklahoma City residents able to opt-in to EMSAcare in September

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.

EMSAcare covers the out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance rides anywhere in the EMSA service area. It applies to all permanent members of the household, regardless of their age or if they have medical insurance.

Even with good insurance coverage, a typical emergency ambulance ride can cost a patient $800. It can cost more than $1,300 without insurance. EMSAcare covers everything a patient would owe.

By opting in to EMSAcare, residents will see a $3.65 monthly charge added to their Oklahoma City utility bill.

You can opt-in to the program between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

Oklahoma City residents who are not EMSAcare members can enroll by calling (405) 297-2833.

LATEST STORIES: